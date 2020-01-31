taraftar değil haberciyiz
WHO declares global emergency as coronavirus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern after an emergency committee reconvened Thursday in Geneva.

AA | 31.01.2020 - 09:09..
WHO declares global emergency as coronavirus spreads

A World Health Organization’s (WHO) emergency panel on Thursday declared the deadly coronavirus an emergency of international concern.

"WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER"

The announcement was made by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the UN health agency’s headquarters in Geneva.

WHO declares global emergency as coronavirus spreads

Tedros returned from China on Wednesday and praised Beijing for the way it has responded to the outbreak.

He said the declaration was in no way an indictment of China’s handling of the outbreak that has claimed 170 lives, with around 8,000 cases reported so far. “We are all in this together and we can only stop it together,” the WHO chief said, adding no travel and trade recommendations have been made.

