WHO reports some countries still have no corona cases

Though the World Health Organization has declared coronavirus a pandemic, with no place safe from its effects, a handful of countries worldwide have escaped it so far, at least apparently.

However, 16 countries some from Pacific nations and others from the Africa and Asia region have no confirmed cases so far.

7 AFRICAN COUNTRIES REPORTED NO CASES

In Africa, the countries of Lesotho, South Sudan, Yemen, Sierra Leone, Burundi, and Malawi and the region of Western Sahara to date have not reported any coronavirus cases. In Asia, countries such as Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and North Korea also have no reported cases.

There are also some Pacific Island nations, popular tourist destinations during normal times, which are apparently untouched by the virus thanks to their isolation and remoteness.

These countries and regions include Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu, the Cook Islands, Niue, and Tuvalu.

In all, more than 166,700 people diagnosed with the virus have recovered from the disease.