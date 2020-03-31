taraftar değil haberciyiz
WHO reports some countries still have no corona cases

The coronavirus has spread to at least 178 countries and regions around the globe.

WHO reports some countries still have no corona cases

Though the World Health Organization has declared coronavirus a pandemic, with no place safe from its effects, a handful of countries worldwide have escaped it so far, at least apparently.

However, 16 countries some from Pacific nations and others from the Africa and Asia region have no confirmed cases so far.

7 AFRICAN COUNTRIES REPORTED NO CASES

In Africa, the countries of Lesotho, South Sudan, Yemen, Sierra Leone, Burundi, and Malawi and the region of Western Sahara to date have not reported any coronavirus cases. In Asia, countries such as Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and North Korea also have no reported cases.

There are also some Pacific Island nations, popular tourist destinations during normal times, which are apparently untouched by the virus thanks to their isolation and remoteness.

These countries and regions include Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu, the Cook Islands, Niue, and Tuvalu.

In all, more than 166,700 people diagnosed with the virus have recovered from the disease.

Iranian newborn tests positive for coronavirus
Although elderly people are at higher risk for severe illness, doctors warn that the virus can lead to fatal consequences also to children and young people with weakened immune systems.
Video shows how coronavirus spread around world
Since first being recorded in China, the coronavirus has spread around the world and been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Congo's ex-president dies of coronavirus in France
Jacques Joachim Yhombi Opango served as prime minister from 1993 to 1996. He remained in exile between 1997 and 2007.
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000 in US
There are 784,314 confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide and 37,638 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. A total of 165,288 have recovered from the disease.
Putin ve Trump petrol krizi konusunda anlaşma sağladı
Putin ve Trump petrol krizi konusunda anlaşma sağladı
192
İBB'nin otobüslerinde hala sosyal mesafe kuralı yok
İBB'nin otobüslerinde hala sosyal mesafe kuralı yok
530
Kars'ta gezen Çinli turist gözetim altına alındı
Kars'ta gezen Çinli turist gözetim altına alındı
214
Parti düzenleyen gençlere ev hapsi cezası verildi
Parti düzenleyen gençlere ev hapsi cezası verildi
145
70 bin mahkuma evde hapis
70 bin mahkuma evde hapis
132
Koronavirüsün yayılımını gösteren harita
Koronavirüsün yayılımını gösteren harita
58
Atatürk imzalı maskeler satışa sunuldu
Atatürk imzalı maskeler satışa sunuldu
502
