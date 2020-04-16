taraftar değil haberciyiz
WHO warns Europe on coronavirus crisis

Regional director of WHO said on Thursday that Europe coronavirus cases have reached almost 1 million and the coming weeks were quite critical.

Europe is in eye of the storm of the coronavirus pandemic, with the number of cases nearing a million, and should move with extreme caution when considering easing lockdowns, the World Health Organization’s regional director said on Thursday.

"CASE NUMBER COULD REACH 1 MILLION"

“Case numbers across the region continue to climb. In the past 10 days, the number of cases reported in Europe has nearly doubled to close to 1 million,” the WHO’s European director, Hans Kluge, told reporters in an online briefing.

This meant that about 50 percent of the global burden of COVID-19 was in Europe, Kluge said. More than 84,000 people in Europe have died in the epidemic, he said.

“The storm clouds of this pandemic still hang heavily over the European region,” Kluge said.

