taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5528
Euro
7.0216
Altın
1498.96
Borsa
85795.79
Gram Altın
315.831
Bitcoin
39364.14

WHO warns youth on coronavirus

“Today, I have a message for young people: You are not invincible.” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday during a news conference.

REUTERS | 21.03.2020 - 11:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Coronavirus can sicken or kill young people as well and they must also avoid mingling and spreading it to older and more vulnerable people, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

With more than 210,000 cases reported worldwide and a death toll of 9,000, each day brings a “new and tragic milestone”, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"THIS VIRUS COULD PUT YOU IN HOSPITAL FOR WEEKS"

“Although older people are hardest hit, younger people are not spared. Data from many countries clearly show that people under 50 make up a significant proportion of patients requiring hospitalisation,” Tedros told a virtual press conference.

“Today I have a message for young people: You are not invincible, this virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you. Even if you don’t get sick the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else,” he said.

WHO warns youth on coronavirus

But for the first time the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the outbreak’s epicentre, reported no new cases on Thursday, “providing hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around”, Tedros said.

WHO warns youth on coronavirus

Amid global shortages of protective gear for health workers and diagnostic tests, Chinese producers have agreed to supply the WHO, he said. Arrangements are being finalised and shipments coordinated to restock its Dubai warehouse to ship supplies where they are needed most, he added.

The WHO has distributed 1.5 million lab tests worldwide and it may need potentially 80 times that for the pandemic, he said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Three Turkish citizens die from coronavirus in Netherlands
Netherlands health officials said Friday the number of coronavirus cases increased by 534 to 2,994, and the number of deaths increased by 30 to 106.
Brazilian gov’t declares state of emergency
The Senate on Friday signed off on a state of emergency that will permit the government to waive fiscal targets this year.
Magnitude-5.7 earthquake shakes northwestern Greece
The quake struck a depth of 7.4 kilometers, according to Turkey's National Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.
British PM announced nationwide lockdown
A total of 177 people with the virus have died so far across the country.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan koronavirüse karşı uyardı
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan koronavirüse karşı uyardı
667
Bulgaristan korona yardımı için Türkiye'ye minnettar
Bulgaristan korona yardımı için Türkiye'ye minnettar
165
Koronavirüs uyarılarına rağmen Belgrad Ormanı doldu
Koronavirüs uyarılarına rağmen Belgrad Ormanı doldu
278
Uzmanlık eğitimindeki hekimlere görev verilebilecek
Uzmanlık eğitimindeki hekimlere görev verilebilecek
84
Koronavirüs uyarısı, asker uğurlamasında da önemsenmedi
Koronavirüs uyarısı, asker uğurlamasında da önemsenmedi
236
DSÖ: Koronavirüse karşı 20 aşı geliştirildi
DSÖ: Koronavirüse karşı 20 aşı geliştirildi
37
Kayseri'de karantinadaki umrecilerden teşekkür mesajı
Kayseri'de karantinadaki umrecilerden teşekkür mesajı
55
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir