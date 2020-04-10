taraftar değil haberciyiz
WHO:Turkey exemplary country in fight against coronavirus

On March 11, Turkey became the last major nation to report a coronavirus case and confirmed its first death from the disease on March 17.

A World Health Organization (WHO) official praised Turkey's efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic Thursday.

"THANKS TO ITS DIAGNOSTIC CAPACITY"

"Turkey is an exemplary country thanks to its diagnostic capacity and tremendous efforts in treatment in its fight against coronavirus," Pavel Ursu, the WHO's representative for Turkey, said on Twitter.

Since then, the authorities have tightened restrictions to stymy the spread of the virus, including shutting down non-essential businesses, shopping malls and intercity travel.

"Turkey is also running this process transparently by sharing accurate case and mortality data electronically," Ursu wrote.

As of Thursday, 908 have died from the virus while a total of 42,282 have been infected, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, who reports the data on a daily basis.

More than 2,100 have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, he said.

The pandemic has killed more than 95,000 people and infected nearly 1.6 million, while more than 354,000 people have recovered from the disease, according to figures collated by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

