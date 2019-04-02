Winning candidates to receive mayoral status

Head of Turkey's election authority announced on Tuesday that mayoral status will be handed to winning candidates if there is no contest to the results of the poll.

"ELECTION CERTIFICATE WILL BE GIVEN"

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, Sadi Güven, head of Supreme Electoral Council (YSK), said: “The certificate of election will be given in places where there is no objection [to election results].”

Güven also said that preliminary results of local polls were shared with political parties, and the process for applying to the YSK to contest the poll results continues through Wednesday.

LOCAL ELECTION

Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes nationwide Sunday in elections to choose Turkey’s mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighborhood officials) and members of elder councils for the next five years.

Turkey's AK Party is leading in 15 metropolitan municipalities (larger cities), with 24 cities claimed by AK Party candidates, according to unofficial results. The CHP’s Ekrem İmamoğlu, with 48.79 percent of the votes, has a narrow lead over Yıldırım, with 48.51 percent for Istanbul mayorship.

Mansur Yavaş, the CHP’s mayoral candidate in Ankara, is leading with 50.91 percent of votes, according to unofficial results, with the AK Party’s Mehmet Özhaseki trailing at 47.1 percent.