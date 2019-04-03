taraftar değil haberciyiz
Women mayors to run Turkey's major cities

Four women were elected to run Turkish cities in a local ballot held on March 31 across the country.

AA | 03.04.2019 - 09:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

According to poll results, ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party candidate Fatma Şahin was elected mayor of over 2 million in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.

 



Özlem Çerçioğlu, from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), was elected mayor of the metropolitan municipality in western Aydin province.



Two women were elected in the country’s east from the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). Bedia Özgökçe Ertan will run the metropolitan municipality in Van, as will Berivan Helen in the city of Siirt.

 

 



