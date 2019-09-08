taraftar değil haberciyiz
Work and pensions secretary resigns in Brexit protest

Britain’s Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd resigned from Boris Johnson government on Saturday, saying she could not stand by while loyal Conservatives were being thrown from the party.

REUTERS | 08.09.2019 - 10:33..
Britain’s Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd resigned from the government and the ruling Conservative Party on Saturday in a protest over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the country’s departure from the European Union.

"ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY"

Rudd, also a former interior minister who voted remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum, said the ousting of the rebel lawmakers, who included the grandson of Britain’s wartime leader Winston Churchill and two former finance ministers, was an "assault on decency and democracy."

"I have resigned from Cabinet and surrendered the Conservative whip," Rudd said on her Twitter account. "I cannot stand by as good, loyal moderate Conservatives are expelled. I have spoken to the PM and my association chairman to explain," she said.

"NO ONE TRUSTS JOHNSON"

In her resignation letter to Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as prime minister in July, Rudd said: "I joined your cabinet in good faith: Accepting that ‘no deal’ had to be on the table, because it was the means by which we would have the best chance of achieving a new deal to leave on 31 October. However I no longer believe leaving with a deal is the government’s main objective."

Rudd’s resignation caps a tumultuous week for Johnson that has also seen his own brother Jo quit the government, saying he was "torn between family loyalty and the national interest."

"The prime minister has run out of authority in record time and his Brexit plan has been exposed as a sham," said Ian Lavery, chair of the main opposition Labour Party. "No one trusts Boris Johnson. Not his Cabinet, not his MPs, not even his own brother."

