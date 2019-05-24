taraftar değil haberciyiz
World expects May to announce the date of her departure

As Theresa May's days in Downing Street are coming to an end, she is widely expected to set departure date within hours amid pressure from the cabinet and Tory MPs.

REUTERS | 24.05.2019 - 09:12..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected on Friday to announce the date of her departure, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power who is likely to push for a more decisive Brexit divorce deal.

CONTEST TO START AFTER TRUMP'S VISIT

After a crisis-riven premiership of almost three years, May is due to meet the chairman of the powerful Conservative 1922 Committee, which can make or break prime ministers.

World expects May to announce the date of her departure

May will remain in office during a Conservative Party leadership election lasting about six weeks. The contest is likely to start on June 10 after US President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain, The Times reported.

