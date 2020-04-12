World Health Organization investigates claims on coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was looking into reports of some coronavirus patients testing positive again after initially testing negative for the disease while being considered for discharge.

"VIRUS MAY HAVE BEEN REACTIVATED"

South Korean officials on Friday reported 91 patients thought cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again. Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a briefing that the virus may have been “reactivated” rather than the patients being re-infected.

The Geneva-based WHO, asked about the report from Seoul, told Reuters in a brief statement: “We are aware of these reports of individuals who have tested negative for coronavirus using PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and then after some days testing positive again.





We are closely liaising with our clinical experts and working hard to get more information on those individual cases. It is important to make sure that when samples are collected for testing on suspected patients, procedures are followed properly,” it said.

According to the WHO’s guidelines on clinical management, a patient can be discharged from hospital after two consecutive negative results in a clinically recovered patient at least 24 hours apart, it added.