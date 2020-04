An animated graphic released by international aviation organisation Eurocontrol showed the impact the lockdowns have had on air travel.

VIRUS IMPACT ON THE EUROPEAN AIR NETWORK

Eurocontrol’s overview provided information on the impact of the pandemic on the traffic situation in Europe and how it has changed compared to last year.

Eurocontrol said the continent's largest airports had 90 percent fewer flights compared with April 2019.

