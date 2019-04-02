World's population to reach 9.7 billion in 2050

The UN report is titled "Review and Appraisal of the Program of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development and its contribution to the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."
POPULATION CONTINUES TO GROW
The report was submitted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the 52nd substantive session of the UN Commission on Population and Development, which was held on Monday.
"The world's population, estimated at 7.7 billion in 2019, continues to grow, albeit at a decreasing rate. It is projected to continue growing, reaching around 9.7 billion in 2050 and rising further to roughly 11 billion by the end of the century," said the UN report.
Libya’s Haftar anticipates ‘unity’ gov’t within month
UN-sponsored National Conference will be held on April 14 in Libya’s town of Ghadames
Jihad Nasr |02.04.2019
TRIPOLI
Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar has reportedly hinted that a “unity government” could be drawn up “within weeks or a month”.
According to a source close to the military commander, Haftar made the assertion on Saturday while addressing young people in the eastern city of Benghazi.
Haftar, the source added, had attributed the phenomenon to “the failure of Libyan leaders to provide the country’s young people with adequate employment opportunities”.
Officials from Libya’s Tripoli-based government have yet to comment on Haftar’s reported remarks.
Late last month, however, Ghassan Salameh, the UN’s envoy to Libya, said a UN-sponsored National Conference would be held on April 14 in Libya’s northwestern town of Ghadames.
Libya has been beset by turmoil since 2011, when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and death of President Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.
Since then, Libya’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power -- one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli -- and a host of heavily armed militia groups.
