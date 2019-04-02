World's population to reach 9.7 billion in 2050

The UN report is titled "Review and Appraisal of the Program of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development and its contribution to the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."

POPULATION CONTINUES TO GROW

The report was submitted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the 52nd substantive session of the UN Commission on Population and Development, which was held on Monday.

"The world's population, estimated at 7.7 billion in 2019, continues to grow, albeit at a decreasing rate. It is projected to continue growing, reaching around 9.7 billion in 2050 and rising further to roughly 11 billion by the end of the century," said the UN report.