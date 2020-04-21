Worst is yet ahead of us, WHO warns

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned Monday that the “worst is yet ahead us” from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a video conference that the world must act together on a national and global scale to overcome the pandemic.

"IT'S STILL VERY CONTAGIOUS"

“Without these two, believe us -- the worst is waiting for us. Let’s prevent this tragedy. This is such a virus that many people haven't understood it yet,” he said.

“This virus has new types of contagion habits. It is very contagious just like the flu. It’s a serious killer like SARS and MERS. It has dangerous combinations.”





He also denied US claims that the WHO hid information from member countries.