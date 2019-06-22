taraftar değil haberciyiz
Xi Jinping visits North Korea to boost China's ties with Kim Jong

China's President Xi Jinping has met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the first Chinese state visit to Pyongyang.

REUTERS | 22.06.2019 - 12:43..
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China’s President Xi Jinping reached a consensus on “important issues,” and agreed to build on their countries’ friendly relations “whatever the international situation,” North Korean state media reported.

"WHATEVER THE INTERNATIONAL SITUATION"

Xi left the North Korean capital Pyongyang on Friday after a two-day visit, the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years. State-run news agency KCNA issued a report on Saturday of the results of the visit.

China is North Korea’s only major ally and Xi’s visit was aimed at bolstering the isolated country against pressure from United Nations sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes and stalled denuclearization talks with US.

The visit comes a week before Xi and Donald Trump are due to meet at a Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, amid a trade dispute that has rattled global financial markets.

KCNA reported that during a luncheon on the final day of Xi’s visit the leaders discussed plans to strengthen collaboration, as well as their countries’ “major internal and external policies”, while exchanging views on domestic and international issues of mutual concern.

An editorial in the official China Daily on Saturday warned that Xi’s short visit to Pyongyang would not solve all the region’s problems, but pledges to help develop the North Korean economy were the right way forward.

“The world may hope that the Chinese leader has the magic touch that can turn a stone to gold, but it is unrealistic to expect that Xi can solve all the peninsula issues with a two-day visit  even if Beijing has always been the most reliable and considerate partner to Pyongyang,” it said. “Yet Xi has touched the right stone by focusing on economic cooperation to help bring the DPRK in from the cold,” it added.

