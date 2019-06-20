Xi Jinping visits North Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in North Korea on Thursday as Beijing looks to bolster its neighbor, hit by UN sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs, a week before Xi and Donald Trump meet amid a bitter trade dispute.

JINPING VISITS N.KOREA TO BOOST CHINA’S TIES WITH KIM

Xi, whose entourage includes the head of China’s state economic planner, will be in reclusive North Korea for two days, becoming the first Chinese leader to visit in 14 years, and could bring fresh support measures for its floundering, sanctions-bound economy.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, greeted Xi at the airport, Chinese state TV said. Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, and officials who played prominent roles in recent nuclear talks with the United States were also on hand.

Xi was driven through Pyongyang in a convertible car and greeted warmly by the crowds on his way to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, a complex that serves as the mausoleum for North Korea’s founder, Kim Il Sung, the report said.

“On both sides of the streets were huge crowds of people, a magnificent and unprecedented event,” it said.