Yellow Vest protests complete six months

According to the latest official figures, 11 people have died so far and more than 4.000 were injured. More than 8,400 people have been arrested and 2.000 people sentenced to prison.

AA | 17.05.2019 - 15:40..
On November 17, 2018, nearly 300,000 protesters wearing yellow jackets blocked roads and occupied roundabouts in rural and small-town France in the first major demonstration against rising fuel taxes.

21 PEOPLE LOST EYESIGHT AMID POLICE VIOLENCE

The Yellow Vest movement spiralled into a nation-wide revolt against the cost of living and the pro-business policies of centrist President Emmanuel Macron.

Yellow Vest protests complete six months

According to French Mediapart website, 11 people were killed, five had their hands ripped due to pepper spray, and 21 lost their eyesight.

Yellow Vest protests complete six months

Police violence increasingly continues WATCH

