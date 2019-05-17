Yellow Vest protests complete six months

On November 17, 2018, nearly 300,000 protesters wearing yellow jackets blocked roads and occupied roundabouts in rural and small-town France in the first major demonstration against rising fuel taxes.
21 PEOPLE LOST EYESIGHT AMID POLICE VIOLENCE
The Yellow Vest movement spiralled into a nation-wide revolt against the cost of living and the pro-business policies of centrist President Emmanuel Macron.
According to French Mediapart website, 11 people were killed, five had their hands ripped due to pepper spray, and 21 lost their eyesight.