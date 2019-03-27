Yellow Vests cause France €200 million in damages

Yellow Vest protests have cost €200 million (€225 million) in damages so far, according to figures shared by the French government.

11 DEAD, 2.000 INJURED

The protests began four months ago as a reaction to rising fuel costs. However, the demonstrations later turned into anti-government riots. The protesters set fire to 91 stores and restaurants, data showed.

The protests have left 11 people dead and more than 2,000 injured, according to the French government. Some 8,400 people have been arrested for the protests and 2,000 sentenced to prison.

In their 19th week, and following continued violence, demonstrations faced tight security measures. Protestors were not allowed along Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees or in the city centers of Bordeaux, Toulouse, Marseille, Nice, and Rouen.

In Paris, some 6,000 policemen were on duty, with two drones aiding them. French soldiers were also deployed to ensure order.

On Friday, Gen. Bruno Leray, the military governor of Paris, said the security units were allowed to fire if their lives were threatened.




