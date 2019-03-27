taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4117
Euro
6.13495
Altın
1314.47
Borsa
97453.51
Gram Altın
229.039

Yellow Vests cause France €200 million in damages

French government figures state 91 stores and restaurants were ransacked in protests that have stretched for months.

AA | 27.03.2019 - 10:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Yellow Vest protests have cost €200 million (€225 million) in damages so far, according to figures shared by the French government.

11 DEAD, 2.000 INJURED

The protests began four months ago as a reaction to rising fuel costs. However, the demonstrations later turned into anti-government riots. The protesters set fire to 91 stores and restaurants, data showed.

Yellow Vests cause France €200 million in damages

The protests have left 11 people dead and more than 2,000 injured, according to the French government. Some 8,400 people have been arrested for the protests and 2,000 sentenced to prison.

Yellow Vests cause France €200 million in damages

In their 19th week, and following continued violence, demonstrations faced tight security measures. Protestors were not allowed along Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees or in the city centers of Bordeaux, Toulouse, Marseille, Nice, and Rouen.

Yellow Vests cause France €200 million in damages

In Paris, some 6,000 policemen were on duty, with two drones aiding them. French soldiers were also deployed to ensure order.

Yellow Vests cause France €200 million in damages

On Friday, Gen. Bruno Leray, the military governor of Paris, said the security units were allowed to fire if their lives were threatened. Yellow Vest protests began four months ago as a reaction to rising fuel costs. However, the demonstrations later turned into anti-government riots.

Yellow Vests cause France €200 million in damages


Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Demet Özdemir'den göbek şov

Demet Özdemir'den göbek şov

47
9 hemşire aynı anda bebek bekliyor

9 hemşire aynı anda bebek bekliyor

76
Londra'daki swap piyasası zor duruma düştü

Londra'daki swap piyasası zor duruma düştü

104
BBP'li aday özür diledi

BBP'li aday özür diledi

115
Dolarda düşüş devam etti

Dolarda düşüş devam etti

240
Emax araştırma anket açıkladı

Emax araştırma anket açıkladı

70
Çin ile AB yakınlaşmasında Trump'a mesaj

Çin ile AB yakınlaşmasında Trump'a mesaj

29
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir