Yellow Vests protesters take to the streets

Yellow Vest protestors on Saturday took to the streets across France, marking the 33st consecutive week of mass demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron.

Haber Merkezi | 30.06.2019 - 10:38..
Excessive force and relentless police presence did not deter Yellow Vest protestors from filling the streets of Paris, for their 33st consecutive week of Emmanuel Macron protests.

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS PROTESTORS

Yellow Vests protesters have taken to the streets of Paris for the 33st week in a row  to speak out against the French policies. According to the official report, tast week some hundreds of thousands Yellow Vests protestors hit the country's streets.

Tear gas sprey and a heavy police presence did not deter Yellow Vest protestors from filling the streets of Paris, for their 33st consecutive week of Macron protests.

​France government's police have also blocked off streets to contain the demonstration. French police have employed teargas to disperse crowds of Yellow Vests protestorsin Paris streets.

