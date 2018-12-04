taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2481
Euro
5.9835
Altın
1238.19
Borsa
95207.02
Gram Altın
208.898

Yellow vests riots in Paris cost at least €3M

Recent protests in Paris cost 'between 3-4 million euros', mayor of Paris says.

AA | 04.12.2018 - 10:38..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

The estimated damage caused by the last weekend’s protests held by “yellow vests” in the French capital Paris against fuel taxes was €3-4 million ($3.4-4.5 million), local media reported on Monday.

Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, told France 3, a local broadcaster, that she estimates that Saturday's riots cost Paris “between $3-4 million euros.”

Yellow vests riots in Paris cost at least €3M

Thousands of "yellow vest" protesters had gathered in Paris and several other cities to protest French President Emmanuel Macron's controversial fuel tax.

3 DEAD, 1043 INJURED

Demonstrators, who generally live in rural areas due to high rents in the cities, called on Macron to cut fuel taxes and make economic arrangements to ease their lives. French police on Saturday cracked down on protesters around the famous Champs-Elysees in Paris with tear gas and water cannons.

Yellow vests riots in Paris cost at least €3M

Demonstrators set a large number of vehicles and trash cans ablaze and pelted stones and bottles at the police. In the riots, at least three people have been killed, while 1,043 others -- including 222 security forces -- were injured, and as many as 1,424 persons were arrested.

Yellow vests riots in Paris cost at least €3M

According to a recent survey, 84 percent of French people -- mostly from the middle-income group -- support the protests. Over the last year, fuel prices in France have risen more than 20 percent.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CHP'nin İstanbul adayı

CHP'nin İstanbul adayı

47
Erdoğan ve Maduro'dan ortak açıklamalar

Erdoğan ve Maduro'dan ortak açıklamalar

63
Trump, elektrikli otomobil teşviklerini sonlandıracak

Trump, elektrikli otomobil teşviklerini sonlandıracak

13
Bahreyn Kralı, Putin'in limuzininden istedi

Bahreyn Kralı, Putin'in limuzininden istedi

20
CHP'nin gizli İstanbul toplantısı deşifre oldu

CHP'nin gizli İstanbul toplantısı deşifre oldu

59
İngiliz BBC, Erdoğan'ın Venezuela ziyaretini değerlendirdi

İngiliz BBC, Erdoğan'ın Venezuela ziyaretini değerlendirdi

60
Venezuela'da Başkan Erdoğan'a korolu sürpriz

Venezuela'da Başkan Erdoğan'a korolu sürpriz

81
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir