Yellow Vests take to the streets in 43rd week

Yellow Vest protesters on Saturday once again took to the streets across France for the 43rd consecutive week, against the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

PROTESTERS SET POLICE CAR FIRE

The demonstrations, which first started as a reaction to rising fuel prices, transformed into anti-government protests.

During Saturday's protests in Paris, 89 people among 800 were arrested. Seven were arrested in Montpellier after protesters set a police vehicle on fire; 26 were arrested in Rouen when police used pepper spray on protesters.

There were also demonstrations in the cities of Toulouse, Strasbourg and Dijon.

The French Interior Ministry did not share information on the number of protesters in demonstrations across the country.