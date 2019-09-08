taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7122
Euro
6.3056
Altın
1506.71
Borsa
98987.48
Gram Altın
276.749

Yellow Vests take to the streets in 43rd week

Since the beginning of the Yellow Vest protests, at least 11 people have been killed and thousands injured.

REUTERS | 08.09.2019 - 09:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Yellow Vest protesters on Saturday once again took to the streets across France for the 43rd consecutive week, against the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

PROTESTERS SET POLICE CAR FIRE

The demonstrations, which first started as a reaction to rising fuel prices, transformed into anti-government protests.

During Saturday's protests in Paris, 89 people among 800 were arrested. Seven were arrested in Montpellier after protesters set a police vehicle on fire; 26 were arrested in Rouen when police used pepper spray on protesters.

Yellow Vests take to the streets in 43rd week

There were also demonstrations in the cities of Toulouse, Strasbourg and Dijon.

Yellow Vests take to the streets in 43rd week

The French Interior Ministry did not share information on the number of protesters in demonstrations across the country.

France: Yellow Vest protests continue in its 43rd week
- Police arrest 122 protesters across several cities

By Yusuf Ozcan

PARIS (AA) - Yellow Vest protesters on Saturday once again took to the streets across France for the 43rd consecutive week, against the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

The demonstrations, which first started as a reaction to rising fuel prices, transformed into anti-government protests.

During Saturday's protests in Paris, 89 people among 800 were arrested. Seven were arrested in Montpellier after protesters set a police vehicle on fire; 26 were arrested in Rouen when police used pepper spray on protesters.

There were also demonstrations in the cities of Toulouse, Strasbourg and Dijon.

The French Interior Ministry did not share information on the number of protesters in demonstrations across the country.

At least 11 people have been killed and thousands injured in the protests which started in November of last year.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Arnavutluk milli marşı yerine Andorra marşı çalındı

Arnavutluk milli marşı yerine Andorra marşı çalındı

78
Erdoğan, Milli Takım'ı soyunma odasında kutladı

Erdoğan, Milli Takım'ı soyunma odasında kutladı

45
Şenol Güneş: 0-0 bitseydi tarihi ayıp olurdu

Şenol Güneş: 0-0 bitseydi tarihi ayıp olurdu

38
Boris Johnson'ın kabinesinde yaprak dökümü

Boris Johnson'ın kabinesinde yaprak dökümü

9
Erizncan'da enişte-kayınbiraderler kavgası kanlı bitti

Erizncan'da enişte-kayınbiraderler kavgası kanlı bitti

8
Andorra hocası Alvarez: Oyuncularım teşekkürü hak ediyor

Andorra hocası Alvarez: Oyuncularım teşekkürü hak ediyor

10
Orgeneral Güler, ABD'li mevkidaşı Dunford ile görüştü

Orgeneral Güler, ABD'li mevkidaşı Dunford ile görüştü

18
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir