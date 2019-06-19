taraftar değil haberciyiz
Yemen forces move to capture rebel-held Al-Bayda

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains in the impoverished country.

AA | 19.06.2019 - 14:56..
The Yemeni army launched a major offensive on Wednesday to recapture the central Al-Bayda province from Houthi rebels, according to a local Yemeni official.

SUPPORRED BY COBAT AIRCRAFT

"A widespread military operation was launched to liberate the province from the Houthis," Arif al-Amri, spokesman for Al-Bayda province, told Anadolu Agency. He said the offensive is backed by Saudi-led coalition warplanes.

The spokesman said the army has made gains, but without giving any further details.

Held by Houthis since 2015, Al-Bayda province has a strategic importance given its location in connecting southern and northern provinces.

