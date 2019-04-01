taraftar değil haberciyiz
Yıldırım: Supreme Election Council will have the final say

Binali Yıldırım, ruling AK Party's candidate for Istanbul mayor, stated that invalid votes outnumber vote difference tenfold.

AA | 01.04.2019 - 15:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Votes are still being counted in the Istanbul metropolitan municipality race, said the mayoral candidate for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party on Monday.

YILDIRIM THANKED CITIZENS

Justice and Binali Yıldırım told reporters that invalid votes cast on Sunday outnumber the vote difference tenfold, adding that his rival -- main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu -- currently seems to have 25,000 more votes.

"There are 31,136 ballot boxes. If one vote is filled in incorrectly in each ballot box, this equals 31,136 votes, which is more than the difference." Yıldırım said. He also thanked all Istanbulites and stressed that Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) will have the final say.

In Sunday's elections overall, Turkey's ruling party is leading with 16 metropolitan municipalities and 24 cities claimed by AK Party candidates, according to unofficial results.

