taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8838
Euro
6.4924
Altın
1488.71
Borsa
99027.82
Gram Altın
281.654
Bitcoin
49571.79

YPG artillery attacks martyrs 3 civilians

YPG terrorists targeted civilians in Turkey’s border districts.

AA | 12.10.2019 - 11:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A civilian died in southeastern Turkey on Saturday from wounds caused by a cross-border mortar attack.

Ismail Taskin breathed his last at the Suruc State Hospital in Sanliurfa province.

TERRORISTS HAD EARLIER TARGETED A HOUSE

Two other civilians were martyred in the same attack on Friday when YPG/PKK terrorists targeted a house in the border district of Suruç.

YPG artillery attacks martyrs 3 civilians

Previously, seven civilians -- including five children -- were killed in border districts of Sanliurfa and Mardin provinces by YPG/PKK mortar and rocket attacks coming from across the border.

YPG artillery attacks martyrs 3 civilians WATCH

A nine-month-old baby, Muhammed Omar, and Cihan Gunes, a revenue assistant specialist, were martyred in YPG/PKK attacks targeting Akcakale district of Sanliurfa on Thursday.

TWO CHILDREN HAD BEEN KILLED IN ŞANLIURFA

Elif Terim and Mazlum Gunes, two children, who are both 11 years old, lost their lives at the hospital after being critically injured, in the Ceylanpinar district of Şanlıurfa.

YPG artillery attacks martyrs 3 civilians

In Nusaybin district of Mardin province, Fatma Yildiz (48) and her daughters -- Emine (12) and Leyla (15) -- were also martyred on Thursday, as a result of the YPG/PKK attack.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD'nin BM'de Türkiye karşıtı tasarısını Rusya ve Çin veto etti

ABD'nin BM'de Türkiye karşıtı tasarısını Rusya ve Çin veto etti

85
Tarkan'dan Barış Pınarı Harekatı tweet'i

Tarkan'dan Barış Pınarı Harekatı tweet'i

248
Türkiye'yi Pentagon tehdit etti, McGurk yaptırım istedi

Türkiye'yi Pentagon tehdit etti, McGurk yaptırım istedi

83
A Milli Takım’ın grubunda puan durumu

A Milli Takım’ın grubunda puan durumu

46
Merih Demiral: Asıl kahramanlar Suriye'de

Merih Demiral: Asıl kahramanlar Suriye'de

324
Türk topçusunun atışları canlı yayında

Türk topçusunun atışları canlı yayında

31
YPG/PKK'lı teröristler Nusaybin'e parktan havan topu attı

YPG/PKK'lı teröristler Nusaybin'e parktan havan topu attı

34
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir