YPG supporters attack Russian army vehicles

YPG terror supporters try to prevent movement of armored vehicles during Turkey, Russia joint patrols in Syria.

19.11.2019
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group on Monday assaulted Russian military vehicles conducting joint patrols with the Turkish military in northern Syria.

MOLOTOV COCTAILS WERE THROWN

YPG/PKK terrorists tried to block armored vehicles with concrete blocks, pelting them with Molotov cocktails and stones as Anadolu Agency filmed the joint ground patrols conducted under a deal reached between Ankara and Moscow last month.

YPG attack Russian army vehicles WATCH

One of Russian vehicles was also targeted by Molotov cocktails, temporarily stopping before continuing on the patrol route. The terrorists, who were disguised in civilian clothing, tried to disrupt the joint patrols moving through the area.

YPG/PKK-linked social media accounts falsely claimed that a Turkish armored vehicle caused the death of a local. However, further examination of the post found that the alleged civilian was actually a YPG/PKK terrorist.

