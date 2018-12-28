YPG declares its withdraw from Manbij

Raising the Syrian flag over Manbij, the Assad regime army said it "guarantees full security for all Syrian citizens and others present" in the town, which previously was home to a US military base.

"TO 'PROTECT' MANBIJ"

The announcement came moments after the People's Protection Units (YPG) terror group called on the regime to take control of Manbij as the countdown for Turkey's cross-border counterterrorism operation was underway. The group, which Turkey regards as the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, said its fighters had previously withdrawn from Manbij to fight Daesh in eastern Syria.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the YPG said it invited the Syrian regime "to send its armed forces to take over these positions and protect Manbij in the face of Turkish threats."

President Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey would postpone a planned military operation on the terrorist YPG group in northern Syria, after the US' announcement to withdraw its troops from Syria.

RUSSIA IS HAPPY

Russia welcomes the return of Kurdish territories in Syria to the control of President Bashar al-Assad’s government, the Kremlin spokesman said on Friday, after Damascus said its forces had entered the town of Manbij.

“This is a positive trend,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call.