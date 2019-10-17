taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
YPG drone downed by Turkis forces in northern Syria

The drone was shot near the Turkish border.

AA | 17.10.2019 - 09:11..
A YPG/PKK terror group's drone was downed on Wednesday in Ras al-Ayn, a district in northern Syria near Turkish border.

AS A PART OF ANTI-TERROR OPERATION

A handmade drone of YPG/PKK was downed in Ras al-Ayn district, which was liberated from terrorists on Sunday as part of Turkey's anti-terror operation in the northern Syria.

YPG drone downed by Turkis forces in northern Syria WATCH

Additionally, a Grad missile launcher and anti-tank missiles were also seized, as part of the ongoing operations in the region.

YPG drone downed by Turkis forces in northern Syria

