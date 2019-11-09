taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7636
Euro
6.3543
Altın
1458.67
Borsa
103153.2
Gram Altın
270.331
Bitcoin
50786.22

YPG keeps violating Turkey-Russia deal

Turkish Defense Ministry stated that YPG terrorists continue transgressing the area of Operation Peace Spring.

AA | 09.11.2019 - 17:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The PKK/YPG terrorist group continued to violate the safe zone deals that Turkey hammered with the US and Russia, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

8 MORE VIOLATIONS

"While the TAF [Turkish Armed Forces] fully complies to the existing agreement regarding the facilitation of the Peace Corridor, PKK/YPG terrorists continue transgressing the area of Operation Peace Spring, carrying out a total of 8 violations/attacks with mortar, rockets and sniper fire in the last 24h," the ministry said on Twitter.

YPG keeps violating Turkey-Russia deal

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate the terrorist YPG/PKK from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Türk zırhlı aracına saldıran YPG'li ezildi

Türk zırhlı aracına saldıran YPG'li ezildi

196
Antalya'da intihar eden ailenin ardında bıraktığı mektup

Antalya'da intihar eden ailenin ardında bıraktığı mektup

736
Macron'dan sonra Pompeo'dan NATO yorumu

Macron'dan sonra Pompeo'dan NATO yorumu

96
Ekrem İmamoğlu, Angela Merkel'le sohbet etti

Ekrem İmamoğlu, Angela Merkel'le sohbet etti

658
Beşiktaş'ta durağa dalan otobüsün görüntüleri yayınlandı

Beşiktaş'ta durağa dalan otobüsün görüntüleri yayınlandı

56
Antalya'da 4 kişi oturdukları evde ölü bulundu

Antalya'da 4 kişi oturdukları evde ölü bulundu

261
Ünlü milyarder Başkanlık seçimlerinde Trump'a rakip oldu

Ünlü milyarder Başkanlık seçimlerinde Trump'a rakip oldu

73
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir