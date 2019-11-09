YPG keeps violating Turkey-Russia deal

The PKK/YPG terrorist group continued to violate the safe zone deals that Turkey hammered with the US and Russia, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

8 MORE VIOLATIONS

"While the TAF [Turkish Armed Forces] fully complies to the existing agreement regarding the facilitation of the Peace Corridor, PKK/YPG terrorists continue transgressing the area of Operation Peace Spring, carrying out a total of 8 violations/attacks with mortar, rockets and sniper fire in the last 24h," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate the terrorist YPG/PKK from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.