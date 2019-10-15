taraftar değil haberciyiz
YPG made deal with Daesh terrorists

YPG/PKK terror group that set Daesh terrorists free has now offered them to join their organization as back-up support.

AA & Ensonhaber | 15.10.2019 - 10:20..
YPG made deal with Daesh terrorists

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria to secure its borders by eliminating YPG and Daesh terrorists there and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.

Earlier footage showed YPG terrorists had emptied a prison of Daesh terrorists in northern Syria where Turkey continues its anti-terror operation.

YPG terrorists set Daesh prisoners free WATCH

YPG MADE DEAL WITH DAESH TERRORISTS

According to recent footage, YPG reportedly set free more Daesh prisoners to supply back up force and joined them into their organization against the Turkish Armed Forces.

YPG made deal with Daesh terrorists WATCH

