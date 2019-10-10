taraftar değil haberciyiz
YPG rocket attacks injure 16 more civilians

YPG fired rockets and mortars from PKK-occupied areas in northern Syria, hit Turkish border towns.

10.10.2019
At least 16 civilians were injured as rockets and mortar shells fired by YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria hit Turkish border towns.

Rocket and mortars fired from YPG/PKK-occupied regions in Syria hit Akcakale, Birecik and Ceylanpinar towns of Şanlıurfa as well as Nusaybin town of Mardin in southeastern Turkey.

SCHOOLS IN THE REGION WERE SUSPENDED

Among the injured were two teenaged siblings, whose house in Ceylanpınar were hit by anti-aircraft missiles fired from Ras-al Ayn in Syria. The two were shifted to Ceylanpinar State Hospital.

In Ceylanpınar, four more civilians were injured and immediately taken under treatment. Moreover, a mortar shell hit the Birecik town of Sanliurfa province, injuring 2 people -- including a child. YPG/PKK terrorists also hit Akcakale with three mortar shells, injuring 3 people. Five people were severely injured in rocket attacks in Nusaybin.

Schools in the region were suspended due to the operation in border towns, as municipality workers advised locals to stay away from border lines.

Turkey on Wednesday launched Operation Peace Spring east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria, to secure its borders and Syria’s territorial integrity, by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees.

