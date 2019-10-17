taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
YPG supporters attack a Turkish man in Germany

According to the police, the man severely injured due to the knife attack.

AA | 17.10.2019 - 09:03..
YPG supporters attack a Turkish man in Germany

YPG/PKK supporters attacked a German citizen of Turkish origin with a knife in Ludenscheid city of Germany on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old citizen was severely injured after being stabbed, and taken under treatment at a nearby hospital, a spokesman for the police said in a statement.

INCIDENT IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION

The incident occurred during a a protest organized by the YPG/PKK terrorist organization supporters against Turkey’s ongoing Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

YPG supporters attack a Turkish man in Germany WATCH

At least 15 people were injured in 17 attacks in Germany since Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria began.

YPG supporters attack a Turkish man in Germany

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

