YPG terror tunnels discovered in Syria’s Ras Al-Ayn

Footage shows that the tunnels stretched across town with exit to the Turkish border.

AA | 21.10.2019 - 15:57..
A tunnel network has been found in Syria's Ras Al-Ayn town which has been freed from YPG/PKK terrorist group recently as a part of Turkey-led Operation Peace Spring.

SPIDER WEB-LIKE TUNNELS

Anadolu Agency's camera screened the tunnel which covers various parts of Ras Al-Ayn, and has an exit to the Turkish border.

YPG terror tunnels discovered in Syria’s Ras Al-Ayn

It was dug by the terror group around 13 meters (43 feet) in depth below the surface with a height of three meters (10 ft) and width of 2.5 m (8 ft) with ventilations every 10 m (33 ft) and rest points.

YPG terror tunnels discovered in Syria’s Ras Al-Ayn WATCH

YPG/PKK terrorist group has dug tunnel networks in Manbij, Ayn Al-Arab (Kobani), Tal Abyad, Ras Al-Ayn, Qamishli and Al-Malikiyah to target Turkish troops.

YPG terror tunnels discovered in Syria’s Ras Al-Ayn

YPG terror tunnels discovered in Syria’s Ras Al-Ayn

YPG terror tunnels discovered in Syria’s Ras Al-Ayn

