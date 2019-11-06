YPG terrorists continue harassing Turkey’s safe zone

YPG/PKK terror group continues to violate the safe-zone deals Turkey hammered with the US and Russia, and attacks Turkey's anti-terror operation area, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

TERROR GROUP CARRIED OUT 11 ATTACKS

In an official statement, the ministry said YPG/PKK terrorists continued to hit areas in northern Syria -- which were rid of terror elements following Turkey's counter-terrorism operation launched on Oct. 9.

According to the ministry, the terror group carried out 11 attacks, mostly with the use of mortars and anti-tank missiles in the past 24 hours.