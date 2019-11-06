taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7586
Euro
6.3884
Altın
1488.51
Borsa
100526.24
Gram Altın
275.371
Bitcoin
53869.17

YPG terrorists continue harassing Turkey’s safe zone

Following Turkey’s anti-terror Operation Peace Spring, the country struck safe-zone deals with US and Russia.

AA | 06.11.2019 - 13:04..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

YPG/PKK terror group continues to violate the safe-zone deals Turkey hammered with the US and Russia, and attacks Turkey's anti-terror operation area, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

TERROR GROUP  CARRIED OUT 11 ATTACKS

In an official statement, the ministry said YPG/PKK terrorists continued to hit areas in northern Syria -- which were rid of terror elements following Turkey's counter-terrorism operation launched on Oct. 9.

YPG terrorists continue harassing Turkey’s safe zone

According to the ministry, the terror group carried out 11 attacks, mostly with the use of mortars and anti-tank missiles in the past 24 hours.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
YPG'ye katılan Ceren Güneş öldürüldü

YPG'ye katılan Ceren Güneş öldürüldü

356
Trump, Evanjelik kişisel papazını Beyaz Saray'a aldırdı

Trump, Evanjelik kişisel papazını Beyaz Saray'a aldırdı

115
Işın Karaca boşanıyor

Işın Karaca boşanıyor

34
Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları

Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları

4
Kamışlı'da rejim güçleri, YPG kontrolündeki bölgede

Kamışlı'da rejim güçleri, YPG kontrolündeki bölgede

67
Köpeğe çarpmamak için yavaşladı, 1 kişi öldü

Köpeğe çarpmamak için yavaşladı, 1 kişi öldü

118
Telefon vergisi 2020 itibarıyla artacak

Telefon vergisi 2020 itibarıyla artacak

314
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir