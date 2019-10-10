taraftar değil haberciyiz
YPG terrorists hit residential area in Turkey

Local sources reported that two children injured when missiles struck the civilian residential area in Ceylanpinar.

AA | 10.10.2019 - 12:03..
At least two children were injured as anti-aircraft missiles fired by YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria hit three buildings in southeastern Turkey.

The missiles struck three houses in Sanliurfa province’s border district of Ceylanpinar.

TWO CHILDREN INJURED

Two siblings aged 13 and 15 were injured while they were playing outside their house.

They were rushed to Ceylanpinar State Hospital. No further details of the nature of injuries and condition were provided yet.

YPG terrorists hit residential area in Turkey

Turkey on Wednesday launched Operation Peace Spring east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria, to secure its borders and Syria’s territorial integrity, by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees.

