YPG terrorists kill 2 more civilians

Two civilians were martyred and 12 others injured in mortar and rocket attacks fired by YPG/PKK terrorists from Syria at Turkey's border provinces on October 15, 2019.

THE ATTACKS TARGETED CIVILIANS

The Governor's Office in Mardin province said the attacks targeted civilians in Taslica and Otluk, the rural areas of Kiziltepe district.

It added that the injured are getting treatment in nearby hospitals.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.