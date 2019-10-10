taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
YPG terrorists pose as civilians in Syria

Terrorists in northern Syrian wear civilian clothes to avoid being detected by the Turkish Armed Forces during Operation Peace Spring.

Haber Merkezi | 10.10.2019 - 13:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Western media tries to create a negative perspective against Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring by making fake news.

SO-CALLED CIVILIANS

Several media outlets have published fake images that shows so-called civilians in the region.

YPG terrorists pose as civilians in Syria

Some media organs falsely claimed the images belonged to the civilians in northern Syria.

YPG terrorists pose as civilians in Syria WATCH

It was later revealed the images they displayed were originally belong to the YPG terrorists wearing civil outfits to mislead Turkis forces.

YPG terrorists pose as civilians in Syria

YPG terrorists pose as civilians in Syria

