Western media tries to create a negative perspective against Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring by making fake news.

SO-CALLED CIVILIANS

Several media outlets have published fake images that shows so-called civilians in the region.

Some media organs falsely claimed the images belonged to the civilians in northern Syria.

YPG terrorists pose as civilians in Syria WATCH

It was later revealed the images they displayed were originally belong to the YPG terrorists wearing civil outfits to mislead Turkis forces.