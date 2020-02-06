taraftar değil haberciyiz
YPG terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

Since Jan. 1, the number of terrorists who surrendered to Turkish security forces rose to 24 with the latest additions.

AA | 06.02.2020 - 12:48..
Five YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Turkey, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Thursday.

ONE OF THE TERRORISTS WAS ON THE GREY LIST

In a statement, the ministry said Turkish security forces persuaded the terrorists to surrender in Şırnak province.

It added that one of the terrorists was on Turkey's wanted list in the grey category and with a bounty of up to 500,000 Turkish liras (roughly $84,000).

YPG terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

