taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8838
Euro
6.4924
Altın
1488.71
Borsa
99027.82
Gram Altın
281.654
Bitcoin
49571.79

YPG terrorists target journalists on Turkish border

Journalists following the Operation Peace Spring on Turkey-Syria border were the target of a sniper attack by the YPG on Oct. 11.

AA | 12.10.2019 - 09:01..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

YPG/PKK terrorists attacked on October 11, 2019 a building where journalists were present in the Nusaybin district of southeastern Mardin province, with two reporters slightly wounded.

TWO SEPERATE ATTACKS

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent, the terrorists targeted the building with long-range weapons from YPG/PKK occupied areas across the Syrian border

YPG terrorists target journalists on Turkish border

The militants twice targeted the terrace of a hotel building where a group of journalists were in. Two reporters were slightly injured during the attacks. Security forces escorted the journalists out of the building to a safe location following the second attack.

YPG terrorists target journalists on Turkish border WATCH

THEY TARGETED CIVILIANS, GOVERNOR SAYS

Nusaybin Local Governor Mehmet Balıkçılar, during a visit to the journalists, said the terrorists targeted civilians.

YPG terrorists target journalists on Turkish border

"We had three martyrs yesterday, two of them children, and now they targeted journalists," he said, recalling a YPG mortar attack on Oct. 10 which killed three civilians.

YPG terrorists target journalists on Turkish border

"The appropriate response to these attacks is being given. The daily life in our town continues without any disruption, everything is under control," Balıkçılar said.

YPG terrorists target journalists on Turkish border

YPG terrorists target journalists on Turkish border

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD'nin BM'de Türkiye karşıtı tasarısını Rusya ve Çin veto etti

ABD'nin BM'de Türkiye karşıtı tasarısını Rusya ve Çin veto etti

68
A Milli Takım’ın grubunda puan durumu

A Milli Takım’ın grubunda puan durumu

41
Merih Demiral: Asıl kahramanlar Suriye'de

Merih Demiral: Asıl kahramanlar Suriye'de

324
Millilerden Mehmetçik selamı

Millilerden Mehmetçik selamı

56
Türkiye'yi, Pentagon tehdit etti, McGurk yaptırım istedi

Türkiye'yi, Pentagon tehdit etti, McGurk yaptırım istedi

46
YPG/PKK'lı teröristler Nusaybin'e parktan havan topu attı

YPG/PKK'lı teröristler Nusaybin'e parktan havan topu attı

28
Şenol Güneş: Terörü besleyenler, o kanda boğulsunlar

Şenol Güneş: Terörü besleyenler, o kanda boğulsunlar

52
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir