taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7922
Euro
6.4721
Altın
1490.58
Borsa
98415.34
Gram Altın
277.611
Bitcoin
46449.17

YPG terrorists violate withdrawal agreement

Turkish soldier martyred, another one injured during a patrol in a PKK/YPG terrorist attack in northern Syria.

AA | 20.10.2019 - 10:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The PKK/YPG terrorists have violated the safe zone deal with the US 20 times since it came into effect on Oct. 17, according to Turkish Defense Ministry on Sunday.

TERRORISTS ATTACKED TURKISH SOLDIERS

The ministry also said a Turkish soldier was martyred and another one injured during a patrol when PKK/YPG terrorists attacked them in Syria’s Tal-Abyad region east of Euphrates River.

YPG terrorists violate withdrawal agreement

Security forces retaliated against the terrorist attack within the exercise of their right to self defense, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry wished God’s mercy on the martyred soldier and offered condolences to his family, Turkish Armed Forces and Turkish nation.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Tel Abyad'da YPG/PKK ateş etti: 1 asker şehit

Tel Abyad'da YPG/PKK ateş etti: 1 asker şehit

231
MKE Ankaragücü-Beşiktaş maçı sonrası kavga: 4 yaralı

MKE Ankaragücü-Beşiktaş maçı sonrası kavga: 4 yaralı

36
YPG'li teröristlerin çıkışı yakından takip ediliyor

YPG'li teröristlerin çıkışı yakından takip ediliyor

50
Yunanistan yaralı göçmenleri zorla geri gönderiyor

Yunanistan yaralı göçmenleri zorla geri gönderiyor

77
Beşiktaş'ta genç kız parkta tacize uğradı

Beşiktaş'ta genç kız parkta tacize uğradı

35
Çin'in Guizhou eyaletinde 36 yılda tamamlanan su yolu

Çin'in Guizhou eyaletinde 36 yılda tamamlanan su yolu

15
Erdoğan'ın başarısı Almanya'nın gündeminde

Erdoğan'ın başarısı Almanya'nın gündeminde

82
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir