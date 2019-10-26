taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7751
Euro
6.3945
Altın
1504.51
Borsa
100215.95
Gram Altın
279.379
Bitcoin
48573.84

YPG withdrawal goes as planned,defense minister announces

In Russia's Black Sea resort town of Sochi, President Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers.

AA | 26.10.2019 - 12:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey’s deal with Moscow on the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria is right on track, Turkey’s national defense minister said Saturday.

WITHDRAWAL MUST BE COMPLETED AS OF OCTOBER 29

"Everything is normal, and [the deal] is going as planned," Hulusi Akar told reporters in Brussels following a NATO defense ministers’ meeting.

YPG withdrawal goes as planned,defense minister announces

Akar said the YPG/PKK withdrawal, in line with the deal reached in Sochi, Russia this week, must be completed as of next Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 18.00 local time (15.00GMT).

YPG withdrawal goes as planned,defense minister announces

Under the deal,  YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border with Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sızma girişiminde bulunan teröristler öldürüldü

Sızma girişiminde bulunan teröristler öldürüldü

314
CHP FETÖ'ye teslim oldu diyen Yılmaz Ateş'e soruşturma

CHP FETÖ'ye teslim oldu diyen Yılmaz Ateş'e soruşturma

209
PYD terör örgütü değil diyen Aksünger'e CHP'den soruşturma

PYD terör örgütü değil diyen Aksünger'e CHP'den soruşturma

189
Şili'de 1 milyon insan sokaklarda

Şili'de 1 milyon insan sokaklarda

67
Soçi mutabakatı Bakan Hulusi Akar'a soruldu

Soçi mutabakatı Bakan Hulusi Akar'a soruldu

30
YPG'li İlham Amed, Pentagon'da

YPG'li İlham Amed, Pentagon'da

144
8 yaşındaki satranç şampiyonu, büyük usta olma yolunda

8 yaşındaki satranç şampiyonu, büyük usta olma yolunda

43
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir