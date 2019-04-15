YPG/PKK continues digging tunnels in northern Syria

The terrorist group YPG/PKK continues to dig tunnels in northern Syria, a new Anadolu Agency footage revealed on Monday.

TUNNEL EXCAVATIONS CONTINUE

In December, Anadolu Agency captured a footage showing the excavation of the terror group in the Manbij and Ayn al-Arab districts in northern Syria. The most-recent footage recorded the ongoing efforts of the YPG/PKK in digging up tunnels to extend those existing as well as excavating new tunnels.

The YPG/PKK is gearing for any possible military action of Turkey east of the Euphrates River. After the liberation of Afrin from the YPG/PKK with the Operation Olive Branch, it was revealed that the organization dug pits at many points in order not to lose the terror zones in these districts.

The PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the terror group. In the last two years, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, allowing hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians to return to their homes.