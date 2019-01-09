taraftar değil haberciyiz
YPG/PKK terrorizing Syrian refugees east of Euphrates

Terrorist group threatens refugees with death if they don't vacate the area, local sources report.

AA | 09.01.2019 - 10:57..
The YPG/PKK terrorist group is forcing Syrian civilians to leave refugee camps set up east of the Euphrates River, local sources say.

According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency correspondents in the area, the YPG/PKK is terrorizing people staying at refugee camps in rural areas in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor province.

YPG/PKK terrorists accuse refugees of being members of the Daesh terrorist group, threatening them with death if they do not relocate to the Al-Hawl district near the Syrian-Iraqi border. The incidents are occurring in residential areas, such as Ayn al-Arab, Tal Abyad, al-Tabqah and Qamishli, where more than 70 percent of the population is Arab.

Since Daesh lost its influence in eastern Syria, the YPG/PKK has prevented displaced Syrians from returning to their homes, drawing accusations that the group is trying to change the region’s demographic composition.

A recent report by the Federation of Syrian Tribes and Clans stated that some 1.7 million people in the region had been displaced by YPG/PKK terrorists.

