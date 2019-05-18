taraftar değil haberciyiz
Zarif: US has the illusion it can confront Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Trump could be lured into the conflict by the likes of US national security adviser John Bolton, an ardent Iran hawk.

REUTERS | 18.05.2019 - 17:58
Iran’s top diplomat on Saturday dismissed the possibility of war erupting in the region, saying Tehran did not want a conflict and that no country had the “illusion it can confront Iran”, the state news agency IRNA reported.

"WE DON'T WANT WAR"

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have increased in recent days, raising concerns about a potential US-Iran conflict. Earlier this week the United States pulled some diplomatic staff from its Baghdad embassy following attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.

“There will be no war because neither do we want a war, nor has anyone the idea or illusion it can confront Iran in the region,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told IRNA before ending a visit to Beijing.

President Donald Trump has bolstered economic sanctions and built up US military presence in the region, accusing Iran of threats to US troops and interests. Tehran has described those steps as “psychological warfare” and a “political game”.

“The fact is that Trump has officially said and reiterated again that he does not want a war, but people around him are pushing for war on the pretext that they want to make America stronger against Iran,” Zarif said.

