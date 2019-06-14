Zelenskiy’s party can win parliamentary majority: Ukraine

The new party set up by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who took office last month, could win a majority in a parliamentary election due on July 21, an opinion poll showed on Friday.

GREAT SUPPORT FOR THE PARTY

A good showing next month would cement the former television comedian’s meteoric rise and upending of Ukrainian politics.

The outgoing parliament, dismissed by Zelenskiy after his landslide election victory in April, is dominated by loyalists of his defeated predecessor Petro Poroshenko. Servant of the People, campaigning on a pro-European, anti-corruption ticket, has no lawmakers at present.

The SOCIS poll had Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party in second place on 9.5 percent, followed by Opposition Platform on 9.2 percent. Fatherland, the party of former prime minister and presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko, scored 8.7 percent, above the 5 percent threshold to enter parliament.