taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8935
Euro
6.6255
Altın
1350.76
Borsa
90603.82
Gram Altın
256.294

Zelenskiy’s party can win parliamentary majority: Ukraine

The survey by research group SOCIS showed Zelenskiy’s party, Servant of the People, had the support of 51.1 percent of people who said they would vote.

REUTERS | 14.06.2019 - 15:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The new party set up by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who took office last month, could win a majority in a parliamentary election due on July 21, an opinion poll showed on Friday.

GREAT SUPPORT FOR THE PARTY

A good showing next month would cement the former television comedian’s meteoric rise and upending of Ukrainian politics.

The outgoing parliament, dismissed by Zelenskiy after his landslide election victory in April, is dominated by loyalists of his defeated predecessor Petro Poroshenko. Servant of the People, campaigning on a pro-European, anti-corruption ticket, has no lawmakers at present.

Zelenskiy’s party can win parliamentary majority: Ukraine

The SOCIS poll had Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party in second place on 9.5 percent, followed by Opposition Platform on 9.2 percent. Fatherland, the party of former prime minister and presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko, scored 8.7 percent, above the 5 percent threshold to enter parliament.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD tanker saldırısının olduğu yere destoyer gönderiyor

ABD tanker saldırısının olduğu yere destoyer gönderiyor

207
Canlı yayında 'bunak' tartışması

Canlı yayında 'bunak' tartışması

232
Fikret Orman sevgilisiyle tatile çıktı

Fikret Orman sevgilisiyle tatile çıktı

81
Van'da elektrik dağıtım şirketi çalışanları rüşvet aldı

Van'da elektrik dağıtım şirketi çalışanları rüşvet aldı

124
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ Ferrari’sini satamadı

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ Ferrari’sini satamadı

113
Amerika ile İran yine birbirini suçladı

Amerika ile İran yine birbirini suçladı

149
Bursa'da 9 yaşındaki Baran'ın saçları gündem oldu

Bursa'da 9 yaşındaki Baran'ın saçları gündem oldu

123
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir