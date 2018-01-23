90’ıncı Oscar adayları belli oluyor

Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi (AMPAS)’nin düzenlediği Oscar Ödül Töreni’nin 90’ıncı programında “En İyi Film”, “En İyi Yönetmen”, “En İyi Kadın Oyuncu”, “En İyi Erkek Oyuncu”, “En İyi Kurgu” kategorilerinde adaylarını belirliyor. Adaylar, Türkiye saati ile saat 16.22'de açıklanacak. Haberi takipte kalın.
IMDB tarafından ön görülen aday filmler arasında;
En İyi Film
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
Get Out
Mudbound
The Post
PT Anderson Film
Suburbicon
Wonderstruck
En İyi Yönetmen
George Clooney, Suburbicon
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name
Todd Haynes, Wonderstruck
Dee Rees, Mudbound
Steven Spielberg, The Post
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Chadwick Boseman, Marshall
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, PT Anderson Film
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Chante Adams, Roxanne Roxanne
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Woody Harrelson, The Glass Castle
Scott Haze, Thank You For Your Service
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Mary J Blige, Mudbound
Melissa Leo, Novitate
Michelle Pfieffer, Mother!
Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hou
Tilda Swinton, Suspiria
En İyi Özgün Senaryo
Downsizing
Get Out
Mother!
Suburbicon
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
Call Me By Your Name
Mudbound
Molly’s Game
Soldado
Thank You For Your Service
En İyi Animasyon Filmi
The Breadwinner
Coco
The Lego Batman Movi
The Lego Ninjago Movie
Loving Vincent