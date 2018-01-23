90’ıncı Oscar adayları belli oluyor

Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi (AMPAS)’nin düzenlediği Oscar Ödül Töreni’nin 90’ıncı programında “En İyi Film”, “En İyi Yönetmen”, “En İyi Kadın Oyuncu”, “En İyi Erkek Oyuncu”, “En İyi Kurgu” kategorilerinde adaylarını belirliyor. Adaylar, Türkiye saati ile saat 16.22'de açıklanacak. Haberi takipte kalın.

IMDB tarafından ön görülen aday filmler arasında;

En İyi Film

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

Get Out

Mudbound

The Post

PT Anderson Film

Suburbicon

Wonderstruck

En İyi Yönetmen

George Clooney, Suburbicon

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name

Todd Haynes, Wonderstruck

Dee Rees, Mudbound

Steven Spielberg, The Post

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Chadwick Boseman, Marshall

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, PT Anderson Film

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Chante Adams, Roxanne Roxanne

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Woody Harrelson, The Glass Castle

Scott Haze, Thank You For Your Service

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Mary J Blige, Mudbound

Melissa Leo, Novitate

Michelle Pfieffer, Mother!

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hou

Tilda Swinton, Suspiria

En İyi Özgün Senaryo

Downsizing

Get Out

Mother!

Suburbicon

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

Call Me By Your Name

Mudbound

Molly’s Game

Soldado

Thank You For Your Service

En İyi Animasyon Filmi

The Breadwinner

Coco

The Lego Batman Movi

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Loving Vincent