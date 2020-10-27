Dolar
    ABD'nin İstanbul Başkonsolosluğu görevlisi Nazmi Mete Cantürk'e 5 yıl hapis

    ABD'nin İstanbul Başkonsolosluğu görevlisi Nazmi Mete Cantürk'e "FETÖ'ye yardım" suçundan 5 yıl 2 ay 15 gün hapis cezası verildi.
    • AA
    • 27.10.2020 - 17:26
    • Güncelleme : 27.10.2020 - 17:29
    AYRINTILAR GELECEK...

