Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda yayınlanacak? İşte 2023 Oscar adayları

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından düzenlenen Oscar Ödülleri, bu yıl da sahiplerini bulacak.
Bütün dünyada milyonlarca insanın heyecanla beklediği 95. Oscar Ödül Töreni için beklenen gün geldi çattı.
Birbirinden ünlü isimlerin boy göstereceği 2023 Oscar Ödül Töreni’nin detayları belli oldu. Törenin ayrıntıları için aramalar hız kazandı.
Bu yılki Oscar Ödül Töreni, adaylar ve törenin işleyişi açısından ilklere sahne olacak. Peki milyonlarca sinemaseverin heyecanla beklediği 2023 Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda yayınlanacak? İşte merak edilenler…
2023 Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman?
95. Oscar Ödül Töreni, 13 Mart Pazartesi günü saat 04.00’te yayınlanacak. Önceki senelerde TRT ekranlarında yayınlanan tören, bu yıl kanalın yayın akışında yer almadı. Oscar Ödül Töreni, ABC ve dünya genelindeki yayın organlarında canlı olarak yayınlanacak.
95. Oscar Ödül Töreni sunucuları
95. Oscar Ödül Töreni’nin sunucusu Jimmy Kimmel oldu. Ödül töreninde sunuculuk yapacak diğer isimler ise şöyle:
Riz AhmedEmily BluntGlenn KapatJennifer ConnellyAriana DeBoseSamuel L. JacksonDwayne JohnsonMichael B. JordanTroy KotsurJonathan MajorsMelissa McCarthyJanelle MonáeDeepika PadukoneQuestloveZoe SaldañaDonnie Yen.
2023 Oscar Ödül Töreni adaylar
EN İYİ FİLM
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Martin McDonagh -The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Todd Field - Tár
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Cate Blanchett- Tár
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis -Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Brendan Gleeson - Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
EN İYİ ANİMASYON
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish
The Sea Best
Turning Red
EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI
"Applause" - Tell It Like a Woman
"Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" - RRR
"This is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All at Once
EN İYİ KISA CANLI AKSİYON FİLMİ
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it
EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Marsha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
EN İYİ SES
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
EN İYİ KURGU
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick