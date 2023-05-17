PlayStation Plus Mayıs 2023 oyunları belli oldu

Sony'nin PlayStation sahiplerine sunduğu abonelik hizmeti PlayStation Plus, aylık ödeme sistemi sayesinde her ay belirli oyunları indirimli veya ücretsiz oynamanıza olanak sağlıyor.
PlayStation'ın sunduğu abonelik servisi PlayStation Plus, geçtiğimiz aylarda yenilenerek Xbox Game Pass benzeri bir servise dönüştü. Artık platform, her ay yeni oyunların eklendiği bir oyun kütüphanesi sunuyor.
Sony'nin mayıs ayında PlayStation Plus abonelerine sunacağı yeni oyunlar belli oldu.
23 oyun eklenecek
PlayStation'ın resmi blog sayfası üzerinden yapılan paylaşımda Sony, Playstation Plus kütüphanesine mayıs ayında 23 oyun ekleneceğini duyurdu.
Ps Plus Extra ve Premium
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5
Humanity | PS4, PS5
Watch Dogs: Legion | PS4, PS5
Dishonored 2 | PS4
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider | PS4
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | PS4
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition | PS4
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration | PS4
Shadow of the Tomb Raider | PS4
Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop | PS4, PS5
The Evil Within 2 | PS4
Wolfenstein: Youngblood | PS4
Thymesia | PS5
Rain World | PS4
Lake | PS4, PS5
Conan Exiles | PS4
Rune Factory 4 Special | PS4
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | PS4
Soundfall | PS4, PS5
PlayStation Classics ve PlayStation Premium
Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PS4, PS5 – PlayStation Premium
Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5 – PlayStation Premium
Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5 – PlayStation Premium
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4 – PlayStation Premium