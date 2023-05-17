PlayStation Plus Mayıs 2023 oyunları belli oldu
Sony'nin sahiplerine sunduğu abonelik hizmeti PlayStation Plus, aylık ödeme sistemi sayesinde her ay belirli oyunları indirimli veya ücretsiz oynamanıza olanak sağlıyor.

PlayStation'ın sunduğu abonelik servisi PlayStation Plus, geçtiğimiz aylarda yenilenerek Xbox Game Pass benzeri bir servise dönüştü. Artık platform, her ay yeni oyunların eklendiği bir kütüphanesi sunuyor.

Sony'nin mayıs ayında PlayStation Plus abonelerine sunacağı yeni oyunlar belli oldu.

23 oyun eklenecek

PlayStation'ın resmi blog sayfası üzerinden yapılan paylaşımda Sony, Playstation Plus kütüphanesine mayıs ayında 23 oyun ekleneceğini duyurdu.

Ps Plus Extra ve Premium

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5

Humanity | PS4, PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion | PS4, PS5

Dishonored 2 | PS4

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider | PS4

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | PS4

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition | PS4

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration | PS4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider | PS4

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop | PS4, PS5

The Evil Within 2 | PS4

Wolfenstein: Youngblood | PS4

Thymesia | PS5

Rain World | PS4

Lake | PS4, PS5

Conan Exiles | PS4

Rune Factory 4 Special | PS4

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | PS4

Soundfall | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Classics ve PlayStation Premium

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PS4, PS5 – PlayStation Premium

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5 – PlayStation Premium

Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5 – PlayStation Premium

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4 – PlayStation Premium