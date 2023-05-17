Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 oyunu

Ünlü GQ dergisi, tüm zamanların en iyi 100 video oyununu belirlemek için 239 gazeteci, geliştirici, yayıncı ve yönetmen arasında bir anket yaptı.
IGN, PC Gamer, BioWare, Riot Games, CD Projekt RED, Ubisoft ve diğer birçok oyun devinin de görüşleri alındı.
İşte yapılan oylamaya göre, dünyanın en iyi 100 oyunu:
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Last of Us
Tetris
Bloodborne
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Mass Effect 2
Metal Gear Solid
Portal 2
Dark Souls
Half-Life 2
Resident Evil 4
Disco Elysium
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Super Mario World
Red Dead Redemption 2
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Final Fantasy VII
Super Mario 64
Doom (1993)
Elden Ring
Halo: Combat Evolved
World of Warcraft
BioShock
Minecraft
Pokemon Red & Blue
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
Street Fighter II
The Last of Us Part II
Journey
Outer Wilds
Shadow of the Colossus
Deus Ex
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
Portal
Super Mario Bros 3
Silent Hill 2
Hades
What Remains of Edith Finch
Super Mario Galaxy
The Sims
Chrono Trigger
NieR: Automata
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
Halo 3
Destiny
God of War (2018)
Grand Theft Auto V
Stardew Valley
Spelunky
Final Fantasy X
Half-Life
Dishonored 2
Ico
Hollow Knight
Inside
Final Fantasy IX
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
Fallout 3
Super Metroid
Grand Theft Auto III
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
The Sims 2
Persona 5
GoldenEye 007
Fallout New Vegas
The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker
Thief: The Dark Project
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
Left 4 Dead 2
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Yakuza 0
Final Fantasy VI
Undertale
Metroid Prime
Pokemon Gold and Silver
The Secret of Monkey Island
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2
Tetris Effect
Firewatch
Fortnite
Dragon Age: Origins
BioShock Infinite
Shenmue
Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
Civilization V
Super Mario Odyssey
The Last Guardian
Hitman: World of Assassination
Super Mario Kart
Grand Theft Auto IV
Mass Effect
Fable 2
Okami
Ultima Underworld: The Stygian Abyss
Super Mario Bros
The Return of the Obra Dinn
Age Of Empires II: The Age of Kings
Rez
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic