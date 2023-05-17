Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 oyunu GQ dergisi tüm zamanların en iyi 100 video oyununu belirledi.

ensonhaber.com

Ünlü GQ dergisi, tüm zamanların en iyi 100 video oyununu belirlemek için 239 gazeteci, geliştirici, yayıncı ve yönetmen arasında bir anket yaptı.

IGN, PC Gamer, BioWare, Riot Games, CD Projekt RED, Ubisoft ve diğer birçok oyun devinin de görüşleri alındı.

İşte yapılan oylamaya göre, dünyanın en iyi 100 oyunu:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Last of Us

Tetris

Bloodborne

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Mass Effect 2

Metal Gear Solid

Portal 2

Dark Souls

Half-Life 2

Resident Evil 4

Disco Elysium

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Super Mario World

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Final Fantasy VII

Super Mario 64

Doom (1993)

Elden Ring

Halo: Combat Evolved

World of Warcraft

BioShock

Minecraft

Pokemon Red & Blue

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Street Fighter II

The Last of Us Part II

Journey

Outer Wilds

Shadow of the Colossus

Deus Ex

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Portal

Super Mario Bros 3

Silent Hill 2

Hades

What Remains of Edith Finch

Super Mario Galaxy

The Sims

Chrono Trigger

NieR: Automata

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Halo 3

Destiny

God of War (2018)

Grand Theft Auto V

Stardew Valley

Spelunky

Final Fantasy X

Half-Life

Dishonored 2

Ico

Hollow Knight

Inside

Final Fantasy IX

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Fallout 3

Super Metroid

Grand Theft Auto III

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

The Sims 2

Persona 5

GoldenEye 007

Fallout New Vegas

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker

Thief: The Dark Project

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

Left 4 Dead 2

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Yakuza 0

Final Fantasy VI

Undertale

Metroid Prime

Pokemon Gold and Silver

The Secret of Monkey Island

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2

Tetris Effect

Firewatch

Fortnite

Dragon Age: Origins

BioShock Infinite

Shenmue

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

Civilization V

Super Mario Odyssey

The Last Guardian

Hitman: World of Assassination

Super Mario Kart

Grand Theft Auto IV

Mass Effect

Fable 2

Okami

Ultima Underworld: The Stygian Abyss

Super Mario Bros

The Return of the Obra Dinn

Age Of Empires II: The Age of Kings

Rez

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic