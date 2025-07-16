77. Emmy Ödülleri’nin adayları belli oldu

Primetime Emmy Ödülleri, "Televizyonun Oscarları" olarak nitelendiriliyor...

Emmy Ödülleri, bu yıl 77. kez sahiplerini bulacak.

Televizyon Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi (ATAS), Los Angeles kentindeki Peacock Tiyatrosu'nda 14 Eylül'de düzenlenecek törende ödül verilecek kategorilerdeki adayların listesini açıkladı.

EN ÇOK ADAY GÖSTERİLEN DİZİ

"Severance" dizisi, toplam 27 kategoriyle bu yıl en çok aday gösterilen dizi oldu.

Onu 24 kategoride aday gösterilen "The Penguin" dizisi izledi.

EN İYİ DRAMA ADAYLARI

Andor



The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

Slow Horses

EN İYİ KOMEDİ DİZİSİ

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Studio

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

EN İYİ TELEVİZYON FİLMİ

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)

Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Zach Cherry (Severance)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

James Marsden (Paradise)

Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

John Turturro (Severance)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Uzo Aduba (The Residence)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ/TV FİLMİ)

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)

Cooper Koch (Monsters)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ/TV FİLMİ)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Meghann Fahy (Sirens)

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)

Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Michael Urie (Shrinking)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)