AnTuTu, Ocak 2025'in en hızlı Apple cihazlarını açıkladı

AnTuTu, Ocak 2025'in en hızlı Apple cihazlarını sıraladığı yeni bir liste yayınladı. Apple'ın iPad ve iPhone modelleri, performans testlerinde yüksek puanlar elde etti.
İPAD PRO 11 (2024) LİDERLİKTE
AnTuTu'nun aralık ayı verilerine göre, iPad Pro 11 (2024), 2.549.548 puanla Apple'ın en hızlı cihazı oldu. iPad Pro 13 (2024) ise 2.521.855 puanla ikinci sırada yer aldı.
İPHONE 16 PRO SERİSİ, TELEFONLAR ARASINDA EN HIZLI
Akıllı telefonlar arasında ise iPhone 16 Pro, 1.725.101 puanla en hızlısı oldu. iPhone 16 Pro Max ise 1.715.431 puanla ikinci sırada yer aldı.
EN HIZLI APPLE CİHAZLARI
1. iPad Pro 11 (2024) Apple M4 8GB/256GB - 2.549.548
2. iPad Pro 13 (2024) Apple M4 8GB/256GB - 2.521.855
3. iPad Pro 6 (12.9 inç) Apple M2 8GB/256GB - 2.119.662
4. iPad Pro 4 (11 inç) Apple M2 8GB/128GB - 1.967.588
5. iPad Air 2024 (13 inç) Apple M2 8GB/128GB - 1.952.146
6. iPad Air 2024 (11 inç) Apple M2 8GB/128GB - 1.949.710
7. iPad Pro 5 (12.9 inç) Apple M1 8GB/256GB - 1.860.611
8. iPad Pro 3 (11 inç) Apple M1 8GB/128GB - 1.770.812
9. iPhone 16 Pro Apple A18 Pro 8GB/256GB - 1.725.101
10. iPhone 16 Pro Max Apple A18 Pro 8GB/256GB - 1.715.431
